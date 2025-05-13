ETV Bharat / state

Nine Month-Old Baby Dies After Accidentally Falling From Moving Bus In Tamil Nadu's Salem

A nine-month-old baby boy died after accidentally falling from a moving bus near Sangagiri in Tamil Nadu's Salem district late Monday night.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST

Salem: In a tragic incident, a nine-month-old baby boy died after accidentally falling from a moving bus near Sangagiri in Tamil Nadu's Salem district late Monday night.

As per reports, one Rajadurai, along with his wife Muthulakshmi, seven-year-old daughter and baby boy, from Muthampally Karangalur area of ​​Dharmapuri district, had gone to his hometown a week ago to attend the funeral of a relative. After the rituals, all four travelled from Salem to Coimbatore in a government bus and were returning last night.

Rajadurai and Muthulakshmi, both daily wage construction workers, were seated right behind the driver's seat with their two children. The government bus that left Salem bus stand at around 10 PM was on way to Coimbatore. After the vehicle started its journey, Rajadurai said he repeatedly asked the conductor to close the door but the latter didn't pay heed. The bus on the Katheri-Vayakkaranur National Highway near Sangagiri in Salem district when the driver suddenly applied the brakes, following which the baby who was resting on Rajadurai's shoulder slipped to the steps of the bus and then fell on to the road.

Hearing the screams of the parents, the driver stopped the bus and got out. The child had sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Kumarapalayam Government Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared the child brought dead.

Receiving information, Deavur police rushed to the spot and registered a case after preliminary investigation. The driver, conductor and the child's parents were later interrogated to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

