Nine Maharashtra Districts Selected For Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

Mumbai: The Central government has selected nine districts from Maharashtra for the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), which is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday (October 11).

The government has selected 100 districts across the nation suffering from low productivity, inadequate irrigation facilities and agricultural debt problems for the scheme, which aims to increase the income of farmers and make them self-reliant.

The nine selected districts of Maharashtra include Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Nanded, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatreya Bharane said, "This scheme is an important step to empower farmers. Sustainable agriculture, water conservation and the use of modern technology will boost farmers' confidence .”

“This scheme is about strengthening agriculture and providing relief to farmers. I urge as many farmers as possible to participate in this scheme", he added.