Nine Maharashtra Districts Selected For Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana
The PMDDKY scheme aimed to enhance agricultural productivity, increase the adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST
Mumbai: The Central government has selected nine districts from Maharashtra for the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), which is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday (October 11).
The government has selected 100 districts across the nation suffering from low productivity, inadequate irrigation facilities and agricultural debt problems for the scheme, which aims to increase the income of farmers and make them self-reliant.
The nine selected districts of Maharashtra include Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Nanded, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatreya Bharane said, "This scheme is an important step to empower farmers. Sustainable agriculture, water conservation and the use of modern technology will boost farmers' confidence .”
“This scheme is about strengthening agriculture and providing relief to farmers. I urge as many farmers as possible to participate in this scheme", he added.
Over 300 farmers are expected to participate in the launch event. This scheme will be implemented by converging 36 schemes from 11 departments of the central and state governments. The scheme will be implemented through Gram Panchayats, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, market committees, Kisan Samriddhi Kendras and cooperative credit institutions.
Earlier in July, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana draws inspiration from NITI Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme and first of its kind, focusing exclusively on agriculture and allied sectors.
“The Scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate availability of long-term and short-term credit,” he said.
