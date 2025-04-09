Nine Killed In Lightning Strikes In Bihar, Thunderstorm Warning Issued Till April 13

Patna: Amid unseasonal rainfall in parts of Bihar, the state witnessed a series of lightning strikes which claimed the lives of as many as nine persons, in a span of just one day.

The deaths have been reported from three districts including Begusarai, Madhubani and Darbhanga. With five persons died in Begusarai, three were killed in Madhubani, while another person died in Darbhanga after lightning struck them.

With forecast of more rainfall and thunderstorms till April 13, authorities have urged people to take extreme caution and avoid stepping out of the house unless it is very necessary.

Details Of Victims

In Begusarai district, lightning claimed the lives of five persons from Mufassil, Bhagwanpur, Ballia and Sahebpur Kamal police station limits.

One of the victims was 13-year-old Anshu Kumari, a resident of Manopur village in Mokhtiyarpur Panchayat of Bhagwanpur block. Anshu, along with her friends Anchal Kumari and Muskan Kumari, had gone to the field when lightning struck them. While Anshu died on the spot, the other two girls sustained critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Bhagwanpur Primary Health Centre.

In Madhubani, three persons lost their lives after being struck by lightning. Sixty two-year-old Md Zakir and his 18-year-old daughter Ayesha from Alpura village were struck by lightning when they were busy covering the harvested wheat with a tarpaulin near a canal. Both of them died on the spot. Similarly, in Pipraulia Panchayat of Jhanjharpur, 45-year-old Durga Devi was struck by lightning when she was attempting to cover cow dung after spotting thick black clouds. She also died on the spot.

Following the incident, local Zilla Parishad member Mohammad Rezauddin informed that next of kin of deceased will be provided with ex-gratia compensation from the government. "District officers have been informed. Relief and financial assistance will be provided," he said.

Meanwhile, in Darbhanga's Ladho Kataiya village, 68-year-old Jawahar Chaupal died after being struck by lightning while bringing home wheat for threshing during heavy rainfall.

Safety Advisory Issued

Notably, the Bihar Disaster Management Department has launched several campaigns, through street plays and videos uploaded on social media, to create an awareness among people about lightning safety. People have been advised to stay indoors during storms and avoid venturing into open fields or water bodies.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms, hail and lightning across Bihar from April 9 to April 13.