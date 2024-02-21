Nine Killed, 5 Injured in Truck-Auto Head-on Collision in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai: In a horrific road accident reported from Bihar, at least nine people died in a massive head-on collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Lakhisarai district of the state in the early hours of Wednesday Feb 21, police said. The incident took place on National Highway-30 Lakhisarai Sikandra main road near Jhalauna village under Ramgarh Police Station Chowk limits.

City police station in-charge cum inspector, Amit Kumar said that the accident happened around 1:30 am in the night. “Kumar said that police received information that there was a collision between a speeding vehicle and an auto after which a team of police rushed to the spot. Police retrieved the bodies and shifted the injured to the hospital, he said.

It is believed that there were 14 people traveling in the auto of whom eight died on the spot while one among the injured succumbed at the Sadar Hospital. The condition of five people is said to be critical and they were sent to PMCH from Lakhisarai for specialized treatment. One of the deceased has been identified as auto driver Manoj Kumar, resident of Mahisona, Lakhisarai, while eight people are said to be residents of Munger and Lakhisarai.

District SP Pankaj Kumar, along with Municipal Police Station President Dalbal, reached Sadar Astal and started identifying the deceased. The family members of the victims are being informed accordingly. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. Further investigation into the incident is going on.