Nine Devotees Injured As Bus On Way To Mathura Pilgrimage Collides With Truck In Haryana

Faridabad: At least nine persons were injured after a bus they were in collided with a truck on the Kundli–Ghaziabad–Palwal (KGP) Expressway in Haryana on Wednesday morning, police said. The injured include devotees to Mathura Vrindavan Darshan from the Jalandhar district of Punjab and the bus driver and conductor, they said.
Eyewitnesses said the accident was so severe that a part of the bus was completely damaged, while its glass panes on both sides of the bus also broke.
Officials said the injured were immediately admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. “This accident happened at around 3:15 am near the Chhayansa toll located on the KGP Expressway,” they said.
According to the police, 25 to 30 devotees travelling in the bus were on the way to the pilgrimage in Uttar Pradesh from Jalandhar, Punjab. “As soon as the bus reached near Chhayansa toll plaza, it collided with a truck standing on the highway from behind. The collision was so severe that the front part of the bus was completely damaged,” they said.
A police team reached the spot and, with the help of local people, pulled out all the injured trapped in the bus. “The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals for first aid, while some seriously injured passengers were sent to the civil hospital in Ballabhgarh.
Bus completely damaged
A senior police officer, Prakash Kumar, who was present at the spot, said, “We received information from the control room at 3:15 am that a bus had met with an accident on the KGP highway. When we reached the spot, we saw that the front part of the bus was completely damaged. Many passengers were injured.”
“The driver of the truck with which the bus collided fled from the spot, and the number of his vehicle could not be noted. The police are now trying to identify the truck with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza,” he said.
‘All injured out of danger’
Kumar further said, “It will be investigated whose negligence caused the accident. The driver and conductor will also be questioned once their condition stabilises.”
“The bus was going from Jalandhar to Mathura via KGP via Palwal, but this accident happened near the Chhayasa toll. At present, the condition of all the injured is said to be out of danger. The police have removed the accident bus from the road,” he said.
Also Read