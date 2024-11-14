ETV Bharat / state

NIMS to Launch First Govt-Run Paediatric Neuro Department in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For the first time, Hyderabad’s government-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) will introduce a dedicated unit to address neurological disorders in children.

The Paediatric Neuro Department is set to be fully operational from January 6 and will provide specialised treatment for a range of issues affecting the spinal cord, nervous system and brain of children upto 12 years of age.

Currently, paediatric neurological cases are handled in the Outpatient Department (OPD) of Niloufer Hospital, where children suffering from epilepsy, brain tumors, autism, and congenital neurological problems seek treatment. However, Niloufer Hospital lacks specialised neuro department for paediatric cases and also reels under limited facilities.