NIMS to Launch First Govt-Run Paediatric Neuro Department in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For the first time, Hyderabad’s government-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) will introduce a dedicated unit to address neurological disorders in children.
The Paediatric Neuro Department is set to be fully operational from January 6 and will provide specialised treatment for a range of issues affecting the spinal cord, nervous system and brain of children upto 12 years of age.
Currently, paediatric neurological cases are handled in the Outpatient Department (OPD) of Niloufer Hospital, where children suffering from epilepsy, brain tumors, autism, and congenital neurological problems seek treatment. However, Niloufer Hospital lacks specialised neuro department for paediatric cases and also reels under limited facilities.
The newly established Pediatric Neuro Department at NIMS will help in addressing these issues, offering extensive services with full allotment of doctors, dedicated beds and specialised lab facilities.
Dr Suryaprabha from the NIMS Neuro Department confirmed these developments and said that facilities are available to treat a host of neurological problems related to children here. This new initiative is set to greatly enhance paediatric neurocare for families relying on government health services along with providing a comprehensive, accessible treatment for childhood suffering from neurological disorders, he said.
Problems to be treated at Paediatric Neuro Department of NIMS:
- Seizure disorders
- Loss of consciousness
- Neonatal neurology
- Headaches and migraines
- Nervous system disorders
- Neuro-oncology (brain tumors)
- Sleep disorders
- Developmental disorders in children with autism
- Congenital neuromuscular issues
- Brain and spinal congenital anomalies
- Hydrocephalus and head/spinal cord injuries
