NIMS Professor Found Dead In Telangana Pond, Suicide Suspected

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old professor of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), who went missing two days back, was found dead in a pond in Suraram area of Telangana's Medchal district, police said on Friday.

M Vijayabhaskar, a resident of Mettukaniguda, worked in the biochemistry department at NIMS. He is survived by his wife and two children.

On February 25, he left home without taking his mobile phone and had also not informed anyone. When he did not return by evening, his wife, Sujatha, filed a missing report at the Suraram police station.

During investigation, police found a body floating in Lingam pond in Suraram on Thursday. Upon recovery, the deceased was identified as Vijayabhaskar and the body was sent for autopsy. Also, his family was informed, police said.

According to local people, Vijayabhaskar was addicted to online games and was reportedly in financial distress due to debt. Suraram Police suspect he may have died by suicide and took the drastic step due to financial constraints. Also, whether he was in debt due to his habit of playing online games is being investigated, they said.

An officer of Suraram police station said a probe is underway from all angles to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' Helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.