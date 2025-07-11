ETV Bharat / state

With Five Days To Execution, Nimisha Priya Action Council To Meet Yemeni Citizen's Family Today To Negotiate

Ernakulam: With just five days left for the Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya to be executed in Yemen, the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council is attempting one final push to secure a pardon from the family of the Yemeni man she was convicted of killing.

Samuel Jerome, a member of the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council, is in Yemen and expected to meet the victim’s family on Friday. The Council hopes that this face-to-face discussion, after months of attempts, could finally lead to a breakthrough. According to Council convener Babu John, the meeting was arranged with the help of local prison authorities.

Despite the looming execution order, Nimisha remains hopeful. She has told activists she still believes the victim’s family might agree to accept diyya, blood money, and withdraw their demand for her execution. The family has been offered ₹7.5 crore (approximately $900,000), and their decision is awaited.

Background

Nimisha, a nurse from Palakkad in Kerala, moved to Yemen in 2012 after getting married. She opened a clinic in partnership with a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi. But things took a dark turn during the Yemeni Civil War. According to her supporters, Nimisha was trapped in an abusive situation, her passport seized, and was subjected to physical and mental harassment by Talal.

In a desperate attempt to escape, Nimisha and another woman allegedly sedated Talal to retrieve their documents. He died, and both were arrested. While the Yemeni woman received a life sentence, Nimisha was sentenced to death. She failed to convince the Yemeni courts that it was not murder.