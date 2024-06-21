Nimisha Priya Case: Centre Allows Fund Transfer Through Embassy For Kerala Nurse's Release

Kochi: The Centre has granted permission to transfer funds through the Indian Embassy in Yemen to the lawyer of Nimisha Priya to initiate negotiations for her release.

Nimisha, a nurse from Palakkad, was sentenced to death for killing Yemeni citizen Tala Abdo Mahadi in 2017. She was caught while attempting to escape the country and subsequently sentenced to death in 2018.

A sum of Rs 33.40 lakh has been raised by the Nimisha Priya International Action Council to initiate negotiations with the family of the slain Yemeni and their tribal leaders. This amount will be forwarded to the Indian Diplomatic Office in Sanaa through the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Central government granted permission following a request from Nimisha's mother, Premakumari, who is currently in Yemen working towards her daughter's release. Premakumari arrived in Yemen in April 24 to negotiate the death penalty and discuss the blood money with the family of the deceased Yemeni citizen.

Human rights activist Samuel Jerome, who leads the Nimisha Priya International Action Council's operations, said that additional funds are urgently needed for releasing Nimisha and expressed hope that the woman will be released within a month.

The execution order is now with the President of Yemen. If he signs it, it will go to the Office of the Chief Prosecutor, after which there will be no delay in implementing the order.

