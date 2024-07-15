ETV Bharat / state

Nighttime Clash Over Cigarette in Hyderabad Turns Violent, Software Employee Critically Injured

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, Dondakaya Rambabu, a 24-year-old software company employee, was brutally attacked in Hyderabad's Nagara area, leaving him critically injured after a demand for a cigarette escalated into a violent clash. The altercation began when Rambabu and his friends, travelling in an auto-rickshaw driven by his father encountered Potti Shiva (24), who halted their vehicle and demanded a cigarette.

According to inspector Nagaraju of Jawaharnagar Police Statuion, the confrontation started after Rambabu expressed his anger to Shiva over his request for a cigarette, questioning if they all looked like smokers to him. This retort seemingly provoked Shiva, leading to a physical altercation where Shiva allegedly struck Rambabu with a rod on the head. The attack left Rambabu grievously wounded, prompting his friends to rush him to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Police officials revealed that Shiva, known for his prior criminal record involving theft and drug-related offences, including ganja consumption, was immediately identified as the assailant. This history has drawn further scrutiny with local leaders and relatives of Rambabu staging a protest on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar. They suspect that Shiva's actions may have been exacerbated by drug abuse and they demanded strict action against him.