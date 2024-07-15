Nighttime Clash Over Cigarette in Hyderabad Turns Violent, Software Employee Critically Injured

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, Dondakaya Rambabu, a 24-year-old software company employee, was brutally attacked in Hyderabad's Nagara area, leaving him critically injured after a demand for a cigarette escalated into a violent clash. The altercation began when Rambabu and his friends, travelling in an auto-rickshaw driven by his father encountered Potti Shiva (24), who halted their vehicle and demanded a cigarette.
According to inspector Nagaraju of Jawaharnagar Police Statuion, the confrontation started after Rambabu expressed his anger to Shiva over his request for a cigarette, questioning if they all looked like smokers to him. This retort seemingly provoked Shiva, leading to a physical altercation where Shiva allegedly struck Rambabu with a rod on the head. The attack left Rambabu grievously wounded, prompting his friends to rush him to a nearby private hospital for treatment.
Police officials revealed that Shiva, known for his prior criminal record involving theft and drug-related offences, including ganja consumption, was immediately identified as the assailant. This history has drawn further scrutiny with local leaders and relatives of Rambabu staging a protest on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar. They suspect that Shiva's actions may have been exacerbated by drug abuse and they demanded strict action against him.
The incident has sparked outrage and concern among residents of Nagaram, with many questioning the safety and security of people in the area late at night. Police officials have assured that they are investigating the matter thoroughly.
Meanwhile, Rambabu remains hospitalised in critical condition. The severity of his injuries has underscored the need for stricter vigilance and community awareness regarding public safety, particularly in the late night hours.