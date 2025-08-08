ETV Bharat / state

Night Vigil, Entry-Exit Points Under Watch In Kashmir Ahead Of Independence Day

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, VK Birdi, chairing a security meeting at the Police Control Room in Srinagar. ( Special arrangement )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has reviewed security across Kashmir ahead of Independence Day, directing for heightened alert and area domination.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, VK Birdi, while chairing a security meeting at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, directed for strengthening security checkpoints, particularly during night hours, at vulnerable locations, particularly entry and exit routes of the city.

Besides, directions were passed for strict vigilance against elements that pose a threat to peace and security, he added.

After being briefed on the security arrangements and deployment plans drafted for the occasion, Birdi directed the preparation of necessary modalities, a police spokesperson said.