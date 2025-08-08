Night Vigil, Entry-Exit Points Under Watch In Kashmir Ahead Of Independence Day

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has reviewed security across Kashmir ahead of Independence Day, directing for heightened alert and area domination.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, VK Birdi, while chairing a security meeting at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, directed for strengthening security checkpoints, particularly during night hours, at vulnerable locations, particularly entry and exit routes of the city.
Besides, directions were passed for strict vigilance against elements that pose a threat to peace and security, he added.
After being briefed on the security arrangements and deployment plans drafted for the occasion, Birdi directed the preparation of necessary modalities, a police spokesperson said.
“During the meeting, specific responsibilities were assigned to various officers, issuing clear instructions to execute their tasks with precision and thorough planning. Additional directives were provided regarding key logistical arrangements to facilitate the seamless execution of the events,” the official added.
Security measures on highways, railway tracks and railway stations were also reviewed across the valley, with the top officer stressing a high level of alertness and increasing area domination within their respective jurisdictions.
The meeting was attended by IGP Security J&K, IGP Railways, IG BSF Ftr Hqrs, IG CRPF Srinagar, JD SIB Srinagar, all range DIGs of Kashmir Zone, DIGs of IR Kashmir, Armed Kashmir, CID Kashmir, Traffic Jammu, SSB Srinagar, RPF Srinagar, CRPF KOS, CRPF South/North Srinagar, ITBP Srinagar, all district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSPs of Traffic City Srinagar, Railways Kashmir, Traffic Rural Kashmir, CID SBK, APCR Srinagar, CID CIK, Security Kashmir, DC SB Srinagar, GSO (1) 15 Corps, COs of SDRF 1st Bn Srinagar, JKAP 5th Bn, SP PC Srinagar and other officers.
