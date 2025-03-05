ETV Bharat / state

Night Before Wedding, Groom Ditches Over Unmet Dowry Demands

Bengaluru: In a shocking turn of events, a groom and his family allegedly fled from the venue just the night before the wedding as the bride's family failed to meet their last-minute dowry demands.

The bride’s father has filed a complaint at Upparpet police station based on which, an FIR has been registered.

According to the complaint, the bride and groom were friends since their college days and worked together in France. In July 2024, the bride returned to India and informed her father about their relationship, seeking his approval for marriage.

After discussions between both families, the engagement was held on July 13, 2024, in Bengaluru following Hindu traditions and the wedding was scheduled for March 2, 2025. After this, the bride returned to France and came back to India on February 17, 2025, to prepare for the wedding.

"During her stay in Delhi for wedding shopping, the groom allegedly met her and coerced her into a physical relationship, citing it as part of European culture before marriage" the complainant told police.