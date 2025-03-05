Night Before Wedding, Groom Ditches Over Unmet Dowry Demands

Bengaluru: In a shocking turn of events, a groom and his family allegedly fled from the venue just the night before the wedding as the bride's family failed to meet their last-minute dowry demands.
The bride’s father has filed a complaint at Upparpet police station based on which, an FIR has been registered.
According to the complaint, the bride and groom were friends since their college days and worked together in France. In July 2024, the bride returned to India and informed her father about their relationship, seeking his approval for marriage.
After discussions between both families, the engagement was held on July 13, 2024, in Bengaluru following Hindu traditions and the wedding was scheduled for March 2, 2025. After this, the bride returned to France and came back to India on February 17, 2025, to prepare for the wedding.
"During her stay in Delhi for wedding shopping, the groom allegedly met her and coerced her into a physical relationship, citing it as part of European culture before marriage" the complainant told police.
The wedding celebrations were fixed at the Nandi Club in Gandhi Nagar in Bengaluru from February 28 to March 2. The festivities began with 'Sangeet' ceremony on February 28, followed by 'Haldi' and 'Mehendi' rituals on March 1.
However, on the night of March 1, at around 11 pm, the groom’s family allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh in cash, half a kilogram of gold and a Mercedes-Benz car as dowry.
When the bride’s father refused, citing an already incurred wedding expense of Rs 25 lakh, the groom and his family allegedly fled from the venue without informing anyone. The next morning, when the bride’s father called the groom, he reportedly stated that he would only proceed with the marriage if his family's demands were met.
Bengaluru Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, officials said.