Nigerian Woman Arrested for 'Transporting' Drugs in Soap and Pulses Packets to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru CCB officials busted a drug rocket in the city and seized 12 Kg of MDMA worth ₹24 crores for the first time, Police officers said.

A Nigerian-born woman named Roselime (40) has been arrested in connection with the case. She was a Nigerian-born resident of T. C. Palya under K.R. Pura for some years. She had stayed in the city even though her visa had expired. The accused, who used to run a provision store for a living, had found a way to have a luxurious life and earn more money.

The accused, who was allegedly contacting drug peddlers through an organized network, had brought and collected 12 kg of banned MDMA crystals worth ₹24 crore. Acting on a specific tip-off, the CCB Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided and arrested them. About 70 SIM cards were seized, City Police Commissioner Dayanand informed.

Another accused involved in the case is absconding and a search is underway to trace her. A case has been registered against the two accused at K. R. Puram police station under the NDPS and Foreigners Act, the Police Commissioner said.

Drugs in soap and pulses packets: The female accused, who has been buying drugs from Mumbai at low prices, used to bring them in packets of pulses and soap so that no one would suspect them. Later, she would sell them to foreign nationals and other customers at higher prices and earn money illegally, the police explained.