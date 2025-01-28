Chhattisgarh: Nigerian Undertrial Prisoner Found Dead Inside His Jail Cell

Raipur: A 38-year-old Nigerian undertrial prisoner was found hanging inside his cell in the Raipur Central Jail on Tuesday, a police officer said.
The deceased, Patrick UB K Baoko, was arrested in 2020 on the charge of trafficking drugs.
The police officer said Baoko prima facie hanged himself using a scarf though no suicide note was found.
"We received information from the jail at 1 PM that Patrick UB K Baoko has committed suicide inside his cell", City Superintendent of Police (Kotwali) Kesari Nandan Nayak said.
Baoko was found hanging inside the cell with a 'gamcha' (scarf) tied to the ventilation rod, he said.
As per the preliminary information, Baoko couldn't communicate with other prisoners due to the language barrier, as he could speak only English. A detailed investigation will reveal his medical history, the police officer said.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)