Nigerian Peddler Supplied Drugs Through Undertrial Prisoner Lodged in Goa Jail: TS NAB Probe

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough in the sensational drug trafficking case involving the main kingpin Stanley from Nigeria, the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) has claimed that the kingpin was trafficking the drugs into India through another drugs trafficker, an undertrial lodged in Goa jail. Iwala Udoka Stanley was arrested by the TS NAB on Tuesday Feb 6 along with drugs worth Rs 8 crore.

Sources within the TS NAB said that Stanley was trafficking drugs into India through Okra, another Nigerian who is lodged in Goa's Colva Jail. Okra, who came to India in the name of business, colluded with the prison authorities and entered the drug racket, added the sources. He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in Goa three years ago.

Sources in the TS NAB further said that Okra is an undertrial in the local Colva Jail and is using a smartphone with the help of staff. It has surfaced in the TS NAB investigation that when Stanley needs to supply drugs, he informs Okra who is in jail who in turn informs the international smugglers in the Netherlands, sources said.

Following the orders by Stanley, drugs are then supplied from the Netherlands while being hidden in cartons of clothes via cargo planes and couriers by sea. The drugs are supplied to a smuggler named Sourav, who reaches Stanley through his followers. Investigation revealed that supplies are then being made to many parts of the country.

Okra, who is in jail, was found to be supplying drugs not only to Stanley but also to drug kingpins across the country centered in Goa. Police believe that Sourav took the drugs on Okra's orders and if he is caught, the links of smugglers in the country will be exposed. TS NAB team has traveled to Pune to nab Sourav.

The police have found that Stanley, who is peddling drugs centred in Goa, earns more than Rs 2 crores annually. He lives like a rich man with a luxurious house in an expensive area, and CCTV cameras installed for constant surveillance. Stanley bribes local officials to avoid getting caught. Stanley was found to be in touch with another person in Goa jail through technical evidence.

After the arrest of Stanley on Tuesday, officials said that after the information provided by the TS NAB officials, the officials conducted checks in Colva Jail and found phones with some of them.