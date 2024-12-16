Nigerian National Arrested For Faking Matrimony Profile, Cheating Chhattisgarh Girl On Marriage Promise

Rajnandgaon: A Nigerian man was arrested from Delhi for wooing a girl from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon through a fake profile created on matrimonial website and duping her with the promise of marriage.

Rajnandgaon police arrested the accused, Johnson from Delhi. He is also accused of cheating the girl of lakhs of rupees in the name of marriage. According to the police, the accused was living secretly in Delhi even after the validity of both his visa and passport had expired.

According to police, the accused created and uploaded his fake profile on a matrimonial website. The profile of the victim girl was also present on that site. The accused first enticed the girl and convinced her into believing that he is a UK-based businessman and wants to shift the business to India.

Police said the accused contacted the girl through his associate and told her that he has been stopped at Delhi airport and needed money to exchange the UK currency which he carried. Rahul Dev Sharma, additional superintendent of police of Rajnandgaon police station, said he blackmailed the woman and cheated her of Rs 15,72,000 with the help of his accomplice. Later, when the victim called the accused, she found his phone switched off. The girl realised that she had been cheated and lodged a case of fraud at Dongargarh Police cyber ​​cell.

"We started an investigation on the complaint of the applicant. With the help of a cyber ​​cell, it was found that the accused lives in Delhi. Our team raided his Delhi accommodation and arrested him. Accused Johnson is a resident of Nigeria. He has cheated on many girls so far. We are trying to gather further information through interrogation,” Sharma said.

He also said the arrested person is around 40 years old. Police recovered a laptop and four mobile phones from him. The bank account of the accused has also been frozen.