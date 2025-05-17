ETV Bharat / state

Nigerian Drug Syndicate Booming Across India Using Fake Identities And Sham Marriages: TGANB Report

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau's (TGANB) investigation has revealed that the Nigerian drug syndicate is using a new methodology in India to avoid arrests and deportation, taking their network to new heights.

According to a TGANB report, the Nigerian drug network has spread its tentacles in all major cities like Hyderabad, Goa, Bengaluru and Delhi using fake identities, expired visas, and sham marriages.

It claimed that at least six active Nigerian drug gangs are trafficking narcotics in India by allegedly exploiting the country’s legal loopholes to avoid deportation.

One of the masterminds of the syndicate is Stanley, a Nigerian national who entered India in 2009 and began his operation from Goa initially and spread his network in other states, the report revealed.

Stanley is the face of this racket and has been active for many years. He was arrested and jailed for overstaying his visa, but after being released, he married an Indian woman from Rajasthan to delay deportation.

“From there, he built a network with notorious drug suppliers such as DJ Swadesh, Vikas, and Diwakar Babuso to push drugs in Goa and Hyderabad,” an official said, quoting the TGANB report.

‘Command from jail using smartphone’

According to the TGANB, one of the notorious drug gangs is the Okra gang, which is quite active in Hyderabad and runs its drug supply chain. Operating out of Goa’s Colvale jail since 2021, gang leader Okra used mobile phones to control operations and take help from local agents and other gangsters, using international couriers from Belgium and the Netherlands to smuggle in cocaine, MDMA, and ecstasy. These were distributed to Stanley and others.

Living in shadows, paying in silence

David Uka, alias Pastor, entered India in 2013 on a business visa. Masquerading as a community leader, he formed the All India Nigerian Students and Community Association to offer legal aid to fellow Nigerians arrested in drug cases.