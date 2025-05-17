Nigerian Drug Syndicate Booming Across India Using Fake Identities And Sham Marriages: TGANB Report

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau's (TGANB) investigation has revealed that the Nigerian drug syndicate is using a new methodology in India to avoid arrests and deportation, taking their network to new heights.
According to a TGANB report, the Nigerian drug network has spread its tentacles in all major cities like Hyderabad, Goa, Bengaluru and Delhi using fake identities, expired visas, and sham marriages.
It claimed that at least six active Nigerian drug gangs are trafficking narcotics in India by allegedly exploiting the country’s legal loopholes to avoid deportation.
One of the masterminds of the syndicate is Stanley, a Nigerian national who entered India in 2009 and began his operation from Goa initially and spread his network in other states, the report revealed.
Stanley is the face of this racket and has been active for many years. He was arrested and jailed for overstaying his visa, but after being released, he married an Indian woman from Rajasthan to delay deportation.
“From there, he built a network with notorious drug suppliers such as DJ Swadesh, Vikas, and Diwakar Babuso to push drugs in Goa and Hyderabad,” an official said, quoting the TGANB report.
‘Command from jail using smartphone’
According to the TGANB, one of the notorious drug gangs is the Okra gang, which is quite active in Hyderabad and runs its drug supply chain. Operating out of Goa’s Colvale jail since 2021, gang leader Okra used mobile phones to control operations and take help from local agents and other gangsters, using international couriers from Belgium and the Netherlands to smuggle in cocaine, MDMA, and ecstasy. These were distributed to Stanley and others.
Living in shadows, paying in silence
David Uka, alias Pastor, entered India in 2013 on a business visa. Masquerading as a community leader, he formed the All India Nigerian Students and Community Association to offer legal aid to fellow Nigerians arrested in drug cases.
Meanwhile, he created fake IDs, obtained SIM cards using forged documents, and rented a house in Bengaluru under a fake name, only visiting it at night to avoid detection, the report reads. He paid rent discreetly through local traders. In 2023, he was arrested in Hyderabad while delivering 264 ecstasy pills.
Maxwell, Blessings, and Ebuka, who arrived in India on medical and business visas, have since formed an intercity drug network with peddlers in Hyderabad and Kerala, operating out of Bengaluru.
Dead drop deals and disappearing acts
Ebuka Suji is another key figure. Since 2018, he’s been heading a Nigerian drug syndicate in Hyderabad with operatives like Blessings, Kaleshi, Adeshola, Shabana, and Richard. With eight cases against him in the city, TGANB believes Ebuka has fled to Nigeria but continues operations remotely. He introduced the dead drop system — leaving drug packets at secret locations and sharing coordinates via WhatsApp. Investigations reveal Rs 4 crore worth of transactions linked to their Western Union accounts.
Shell firms and stolen cars
In Delhi, Palestinian national Hasan Abu Alkas joined forces with Nigerians to expand into Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa. One gang member, Faizal, arrested in Goa in 2022, now runs the operation from jail using an international WhatsApp number. They floated shell companies named King, Mr X, and Riya to launder money, with the help of Milan from Mumbai. They even roped in vehicle recovery agents to steal defaulters’ cars for drug distribution.
Foreign passports, fake visas, real threat
Cyril Uchechi came to India in 2021 on a medical visa. He married another Nigerian, Loveth, and took over an existing drug network. To mask his identity, Loveth obtained a passport from another African country. Gang members use fake passports from Ghana, Liberia, Ivory Coast and other nations to enter India. Visa fraud is rampant; they overstay on tourist, medical, and business visas and marry Indian women to dodge deportation.
In 2023, gang members were arrested in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar and Film Nagar areas. But investigations reveal a disturbing pattern: once arrested and released on bail, they resume operations. With pending cases preventing deportation, law enforcement agencies are struggling to monitor their movements.
