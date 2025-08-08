Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / state

Nigerian Among 5 Held With Mephedrone Worth Rs 10 Crore In Separate Cases

The Anti-Narcotics Cell made the arrests and seizures in the last 11 days from Malad, Dadar, Jogeshwari and Dongri areas.

Nigerian Among 5 Held With Mephedrone Worth Rs 10 Crore In Separate Cases
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Police have arrested five persons, including a Nigerian national, in four separate drug cases and seized mephedrone (MD) worth more than Rs 10 crore in Mumbai and adjoining areas, officials said on Friday. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) made the arrests and seizures in the last 11 days from Malad, Dadar, Jogeshwari and Dongri areas in Mumbai and the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, they said.

Ghatkopar ANC officials on July 28 apprehended a man from Jogeshwari with 504 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, an official said. During investigation, they arrested one more person with 1.02 kg of the synthetic drug worth Rs 2.55 crore, he said.

In another case, the Bandra unit of the ANC on Thursday conducted a raid at the residence of a drug peddler and seized mephedrone worth Rs 1.91 crore. Separately, the ANC's Worli unit arrested an individual from Dadar (West) with the contraband worth Rs 1.72 crore, according to the official.

While investigating an old case, officials of the ANC Bandra unit on August 2 arrested a Nigerian national from MIDC area in Navi Mumbai and seized 1.02 kg of MD drug. Police have so far have arrested two accused in this case and seized synthetic drugs worth Rs 3.89 crore, he added.

Also Read

  1. Chhattisgarh Police Bust Major Drug Smuggling Racket, Seize Heroin Worth Rs One Crore
  2. Haryana Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore, Arrest Smuggler

Mumbai: Police have arrested five persons, including a Nigerian national, in four separate drug cases and seized mephedrone (MD) worth more than Rs 10 crore in Mumbai and adjoining areas, officials said on Friday. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) made the arrests and seizures in the last 11 days from Malad, Dadar, Jogeshwari and Dongri areas in Mumbai and the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, they said.

Ghatkopar ANC officials on July 28 apprehended a man from Jogeshwari with 504 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, an official said. During investigation, they arrested one more person with 1.02 kg of the synthetic drug worth Rs 2.55 crore, he said.

In another case, the Bandra unit of the ANC on Thursday conducted a raid at the residence of a drug peddler and seized mephedrone worth Rs 1.91 crore. Separately, the ANC's Worli unit arrested an individual from Dadar (West) with the contraband worth Rs 1.72 crore, according to the official.

While investigating an old case, officials of the ANC Bandra unit on August 2 arrested a Nigerian national from MIDC area in Navi Mumbai and seized 1.02 kg of MD drug. Police have so far have arrested two accused in this case and seized synthetic drugs worth Rs 3.89 crore, he added.

Also Read

  1. Chhattisgarh Police Bust Major Drug Smuggling Racket, Seize Heroin Worth Rs One Crore
  2. Haryana Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore, Arrest Smuggler

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANTI NARCOTICS CELLNIGERIANDRUG CASESPOLICE ARRESTEDMUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.