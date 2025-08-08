ETV Bharat / state

Nigerian Among 5 Held With Mephedrone Worth Rs 10 Crore In Separate Cases

Mumbai: Police have arrested five persons, including a Nigerian national, in four separate drug cases and seized mephedrone (MD) worth more than Rs 10 crore in Mumbai and adjoining areas, officials said on Friday. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) made the arrests and seizures in the last 11 days from Malad, Dadar, Jogeshwari and Dongri areas in Mumbai and the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, they said.

Ghatkopar ANC officials on July 28 apprehended a man from Jogeshwari with 504 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, an official said. During investigation, they arrested one more person with 1.02 kg of the synthetic drug worth Rs 2.55 crore, he said.

In another case, the Bandra unit of the ANC on Thursday conducted a raid at the residence of a drug peddler and seized mephedrone worth Rs 1.91 crore. Separately, the ANC's Worli unit arrested an individual from Dadar (West) with the contraband worth Rs 1.72 crore, according to the official.