NIA Team Quizzes Family Members Of Odisha Tourist Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack

Balasore: A three-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Ishani village of Odisha's Balasore on Saturday and met the family members of victim Prashant Satpathy who was recently gunned down by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

As part of the investigation, the NIA officials conducted a detailed inquiry and questioned Prashant's wife Priyadarshini and their nine-year-old son behind closed doors for over an hour, to gather crucial information related to the incident.

Asked about the team's visit, deceased Prashant's elder brother Sushant Satpathy said, "They collected crucial information from my sister-in-law who was present at the attack site when my brother was shot dead by the terrorists. I was not present when the team arrived. All I know is they queried about how the attack took place, how the terrorists arrived, what they looked like, when exactly did the attack take place, and the time local police and administrative officials reached the spot."

"Sadar police station IIC had called to inquire but I clarified that I didn't know about their (NIA team's) arrival as I wasn't at home. The questioning was not recorded as the team did not want any information to leak," Sushant added.