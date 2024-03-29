NIA summons 8 TMC leaders in 2022 blast case; party suspects BJP plot

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 7:20 PM IST

NIA summons 8 TMC leaders in 2022 blast case; party suspects BJP plot

Eight Trinamool Congress leaders have been summoned by the NIA for questioning in connection with a blast that occurred at Bhupatinagar in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in 2022.

Kolkata: The NIA on Friday again summoned eight Trinamool Congress leaders for questioning in connection with a blast that occurred at Bhupatinagar in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in 2022, an official said on Friday. The TMC accused the BJP of engineering the NIA's move.

The central probe agency asked the eight to appear before its officers at 11 am on Saturday, after they skipped the earlier summons that directed them to visit the NIA office at New Town near here on March 28. On December 3, 2022, an explosion ripped apart a kutcha house with a thatched roof in Bhupatinagar, killing three persons.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday alleged that the opposition BJP is behind the NIA move. The BJP has provided a list of TMC leaders of Purba Medinipur district to the central agency and the NIA is planning to raid their houses and arrest them on Saturday, Ghosh claimed.

