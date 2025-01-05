NIA Raids Nine Hideouts Of CPI (Maoist) Cadres In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum District

Ranchi: Naxalites are being cornered from all sides in Jharkhand. Apart from Jharkhand Police, the National Investigation Agency is also conducting raids on hideouts of CPI (Maoist) cadres across the state.

On Saturday, the NIA conducted simultaneous the hideouts of the CPI (Maoist) cadres and their supporters at nine places in West Singhbhum district of the state. Several vital evidence pertaining to a terror funding case were found by NIA during the raids.

Chaibasa a vital hideout for senior Naxals

Chaibasa is the only area in Jharkhand senior Naxalites have set up their base. Ground supporters of the Naxalites have helped to strengthen the base.NIA is relentlessly taking action to curb such cases. In a press release issued by NIA, it was stated that the raids were conducted at the hideouts of suspects and ground workers (OGWs) of the banned CPI (Maoist). During the searches, NIA teams seized mobile phones, memory cards, SIM cards and other objectionable material which are being investigated.

The case was taken over by the NIA

The case (RC-02/2024/NIA/RNC) pertains to recovery and seizure of 20 kgs of land mines, Rs 10,50,000 in cash, a walkie-talkie, a Samsung tablet, a power bank, a radio set, a levy collection receipt, a pull through, gelatin sticks, a neck band, Titan glasses and other incriminating items belonging to CPI (Maoist) member Misir Besra. The articles were recovered from forests between Husipi and Rajabhasa villages.

The explosives and money were recovered following the disclosure of an accused identified as Rajesh Devgam. The case was originally registered in March, 2024 at Tonto police station in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district against five accused and was later taken over by the NIA in July. The investigation led to the identification of certain suspects and OGWs who were allegedly involved in providing logistical support to the accused named in the FIR in the case and other senior cadres of the CPI (Maoist) in furtherance of their unlawful/criminal activities.