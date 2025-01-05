ETV Bharat / state

NIA Raids Nine Hideouts Of CPI (Maoist) Cadres In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum District

Several vital evidence pertaining to a terror funding case were found by NIA during the raids.

Naxalites are being cornered from all sides in Jharkhand
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 seconds ago

Ranchi: Naxalites are being cornered from all sides in Jharkhand. Apart from Jharkhand Police, the National Investigation Agency is also conducting raids on hideouts of CPI (Maoist) cadres across the state.

On Saturday, the NIA conducted simultaneous the hideouts of the CPI (Maoist) cadres and their supporters at nine places in West Singhbhum district of the state. Several vital evidence pertaining to a terror funding case were found by NIA during the raids.

Chaibasa a vital hideout for senior Naxals

Chaibasa is the only area in Jharkhand senior Naxalites have set up their base. Ground supporters of the Naxalites have helped to strengthen the base.NIA is relentlessly taking action to curb such cases. In a press release issued by NIA, it was stated that the raids were conducted at the hideouts of suspects and ground workers (OGWs) of the banned CPI (Maoist). During the searches, NIA teams seized mobile phones, memory cards, SIM cards and other objectionable material which are being investigated.

The case was taken over by the NIA

The case (RC-02/2024/NIA/RNC) pertains to recovery and seizure of 20 kgs of land mines, Rs 10,50,000 in cash, a walkie-talkie, a Samsung tablet, a power bank, a radio set, a levy collection receipt, a pull through, gelatin sticks, a neck band, Titan glasses and other incriminating items belonging to CPI (Maoist) member Misir Besra. The articles were recovered from forests between Husipi and Rajabhasa villages.

The explosives and money were recovered following the disclosure of an accused identified as Rajesh Devgam. The case was originally registered in March, 2024 at Tonto police station in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district against five accused and was later taken over by the NIA in July. The investigation led to the identification of certain suspects and OGWs who were allegedly involved in providing logistical support to the accused named in the FIR in the case and other senior cadres of the CPI (Maoist) in furtherance of their unlawful/criminal activities.

Also Read

Multiple NIA Teams Conduct Raids Across Bokaro's Naxal-Affected Villages

Reformed Naxals Cry Foul, Say Karnataka Government Claims Remain On Paper

Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Gariaband, Operation Underway

Chhattisgarh: New Security Camp Setup In Naxal Hub; Crucial Road Reopened After 25 Years

Naxalite With Rs 7 Lakh Reward On His Head Surrenders In Maharashtra's Gondia

On First Day Of 2025, Security Forces Thwart Naxal Plot, 13 IEDs Recovered

Ranchi: Naxalites are being cornered from all sides in Jharkhand. Apart from Jharkhand Police, the National Investigation Agency is also conducting raids on hideouts of CPI (Maoist) cadres across the state.

On Saturday, the NIA conducted simultaneous the hideouts of the CPI (Maoist) cadres and their supporters at nine places in West Singhbhum district of the state. Several vital evidence pertaining to a terror funding case were found by NIA during the raids.

Chaibasa a vital hideout for senior Naxals

Chaibasa is the only area in Jharkhand senior Naxalites have set up their base. Ground supporters of the Naxalites have helped to strengthen the base.NIA is relentlessly taking action to curb such cases. In a press release issued by NIA, it was stated that the raids were conducted at the hideouts of suspects and ground workers (OGWs) of the banned CPI (Maoist). During the searches, NIA teams seized mobile phones, memory cards, SIM cards and other objectionable material which are being investigated.

The case was taken over by the NIA

The case (RC-02/2024/NIA/RNC) pertains to recovery and seizure of 20 kgs of land mines, Rs 10,50,000 in cash, a walkie-talkie, a Samsung tablet, a power bank, a radio set, a levy collection receipt, a pull through, gelatin sticks, a neck band, Titan glasses and other incriminating items belonging to CPI (Maoist) member Misir Besra. The articles were recovered from forests between Husipi and Rajabhasa villages.

The explosives and money were recovered following the disclosure of an accused identified as Rajesh Devgam. The case was originally registered in March, 2024 at Tonto police station in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district against five accused and was later taken over by the NIA in July. The investigation led to the identification of certain suspects and OGWs who were allegedly involved in providing logistical support to the accused named in the FIR in the case and other senior cadres of the CPI (Maoist) in furtherance of their unlawful/criminal activities.

Also Read

Multiple NIA Teams Conduct Raids Across Bokaro's Naxal-Affected Villages

Reformed Naxals Cry Foul, Say Karnataka Government Claims Remain On Paper

Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Gariaband, Operation Underway

Chhattisgarh: New Security Camp Setup In Naxal Hub; Crucial Road Reopened After 25 Years

Naxalite With Rs 7 Lakh Reward On His Head Surrenders In Maharashtra's Gondia

On First Day Of 2025, Security Forces Thwart Naxal Plot, 13 IEDs Recovered

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIA RAID NIA RAID IN JHARKHANDNAXALITES IN CHAIBASANAXAL RAIDS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.