NIA Raids Several Locations In Jammu In Cross-border Infiltration Case

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 12 locations in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe into cross-border infiltration by militants belonging to Pakistan-based terror groups, sources said.

According to official sources, among those being raided are sympathizers of militant groups as well as overground workers (OGWs) who assist in providing logistics, hideouts, and safe passage to the terrorists crossing over to India.

The federal agency had registered a case in infiltration-related incidents on October 24 last year based on information regarding the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed into Indian territory through the International Border and Line of Control (LoC).

According to the NIA sources, these infiltrations were facilitated by OGWs and other terror associates, based in villages in the Jammu region, who were engaged in providing logistical support, food, shelter, and money to the terrorists, sources said.

It can be recalled the NIA had registered the case (RC-04/2024/NIA/JMU) on directions from Ministry of Home Affairs.

The latest NIA raids in Jammu come after the anti-terror agency had conducted similar searches in November last year in connection with the same cross-border infiltration case. The federal probe agency had also seized various incriminating documents from the premises of the suspects.