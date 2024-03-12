NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Punjab; Woman Accuses Agency of 'Harassment'

Moga/Faridkot: As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday March 12 raided multiple locations across the country in connection with the probe into the alleged links of the local criminals with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a woman whose son was raided in Moga district of Punjab accused the investigating agency of harassment.

The NIA raided multiple locations in Moga and Faridkot districts of Punjab in the case. In Moga district, the NIA raided two different areas of the district. Around 4 in the morning, a raid was conducted on the village of Chugawan and later, the NIA sleuths conducted searches at the village of Vilas.

NIA Raid in Moga: The NIA raided the house of a youth Ravinder Singh, son of Atma Singh in Bilaspur village of Moga district. The young man who has lost his mobile phone said that before leaving, the NIA sleuths asked him questions about the missing mobile phone.

'Harassing my Son': The key highlight of the NIA raid in Moga district was the search carried out at the house of one Ram Singh son of Tarsem Singh, a resident of Chugawan village in Moga district. Sources said that Ram Singh and his wife were interrogated for a long time by the NIA sleuths.

The NIA team reached the house at around 4 am and started searching the premises, sources said. It is learnt that an NDA case has been registered against Ram Singh and he has been in jail for two years. Ram Singh's father had died earlier. Ram Singh's mother accused the NIA sleuths of subjecting them to harassment during the raid.

"The police are harassing me. Where should I take my grandson and daughter-in-law? My son works as a daily wage earner. He was jailed for two years before. Now he is being harassed unjustly. We should get justice," Ram Singh's mother said.

Ram Singh's wife Simranjit said that the sleuths searched the premises without telling the inmates anything about it.

Besides Moga, the NIA team also raided a person named Naresh Kumar Goldi, who runs a flour mill in Kotkapura area of Faridkot district.