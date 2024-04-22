NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Kashmir in Militancy Case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency on Monday April 22 launched raids at multiple locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a probe in a militancy case, sources said.

It is learnt that the NIA sleuths along with local cops of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, conducted multiple raids on Monday morning in Central Kashmir's Srinagar and Budgam districts. The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into militancy case RC 5/22.

Sources said that at least nine locations in Srinagar district have been raided in the operation. In Budgam district, raids were carried out in Sozeith village at the residence of former militant Abdul Majeed Dar.

At the time of filing of this report, there have been no reported arrests or recoveries made during the raids. Further details are awaited as the raids continue at the locations.

The raids by the National Investigation Agency come over two months after the central probe agency raided multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in connection with a terror funding case. It can be recalled that the raids were carried out by the NIA sleuths at the premises of suspects at five locations in Srinagar, three in Budgam, two in Kulgam, one in Anantnag and four in Jammu.

During the said raids, the NIA had claimed to have recovered incriminating documents and digital devices connected with the activities of JeI and its related Trusts in Jammu and Kashmir besides Rs 20 lakhs.