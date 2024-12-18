ETV Bharat / state

NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Bihar In AK-47 Recovery Case

Muzaffarpur/Vaishali: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at six locations in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts on Wednesday in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 earlier this year.

The weapon was seized during a joint operation by the Bihar STF and district police near the Vaishali-Muzaffarpur border in May, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources suggest the delivery of the AK-47 may be linked to Nagaland, although no official statement has been provided by the NIA or local police regarding this aspect.

Raids in Muzaffarpur

In Muzaffarpur, the NIA raided the residence of village head Nandkumar Rai alias Bhola Rai in Malkouli, arms supplier Bablu Khan’s house in Mithanpura, and a location in the Bariarpur police station area. The raid on Bhola Rai’s house began early in the morning, with a local police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Western-2 A.C. Gyani present at the scene to assist the NIA.