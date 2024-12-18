NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Bihar In AK-47 Recovery Case

Muzaffarpur/Vaishali: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at six locations in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts on Wednesday in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 earlier this year.
The weapon was seized during a joint operation by the Bihar STF and district police near the Vaishali-Muzaffarpur border in May, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Sources suggest the delivery of the AK-47 may be linked to Nagaland, although no official statement has been provided by the NIA or local police regarding this aspect.
Raids in Muzaffarpur
In Muzaffarpur, the NIA raided the residence of village head Nandkumar Rai alias Bhola Rai in Malkouli, arms supplier Bablu Khan’s house in Mithanpura, and a location in the Bariarpur police station area. The raid on Bhola Rai’s house began early in the morning, with a local police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Western-2 A.C. Gyani present at the scene to assist the NIA.
Raids in Vaishali
In Vaishali, the NIA conducted simultaneous raids at three locations in Hajipur. The team arrived at the residence of advocate Sandeep Kumar Singh on SDO Road early in the morning, accompanied by local police in two vehicles. Another raid took place at the residence of Satyam Kumar in the Bagmali area, while a third location in Mahua was also searched.
Search details
The raids, lasting over five hours, saw homes sealed off during the searches, preventing entry or exit. NIA officials examined documents and other materials in detail before leaving. However, no information was disclosed by the NIA about their findings.
Raids linked to AK-47 recovery
Sources reveal the investigation is linked to Satyam Kumar, who was arrested with an AK-47 in Muzaffarpur a few days ago.
The NIA's raids involved local police teams, with vehicles stationed at SDO Road and Bagmali. An NIA team also visited Mahua for additional searches.
