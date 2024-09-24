NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Tamil Nadu In Terror Conspiracy Case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with a terror conspiracy case.

Sources said that the NIA sleuths are carrying out raids at more than ten places in Chennai's Tambaram, Pudukkottai and Kanyakumari. It was not immediately known whether any documents have been seized or if any persons have been arrested in the alleged terror conspiracy case.

The raids are being conducted in connection with the case registered in Chennai Central Crime Branch and later transferred to the NIA.

According to the investigators, three persons, including a father and son from Royapettah, and their associates brainwashed various people to join Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a banned organization in various countries around the world.

Given the terrorism angle, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation. Subsequently, the NIA registered a case and has arrested five persons in the case so far.

According to the sources in the National Investigation Agency, Tuesday's raids were carried out at the premises of the suspects, who were in contact with the arrested persons.

The raids come a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided a rented apartment of suspected ISIS operative Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, alias Rizwan, in Shankeshwar Bazar of Saidabad in Telangana on Sunday.

According to the NIA, Rizwan, originally from Daryaganj near Delhi, is a “wanted terrorist” and has been living in Hyderabad for four months. He was booked under several cases in both Delhi and Pune as per the NIA.