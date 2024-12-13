ETV Bharat / state

NIA Searches House Of Islamic Cleric In Dungarpur To Probe Terror Conspiracy

NIA searched the house of Gujarat native, Maulana Salman, who teaches at a madrasa in Galiakot in Dungarpur.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Dungarpur: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house of an Islamic cleric in Galiakot area of Rajasthan's ​​Dungarpur district and interrogated him for over seven hours.

The raid was conducted on the basis of inputs related to activities in connection with terrorist conspiracy and funding.

SP Monika Sen said the NIA team reached Galiakot in Chitari police station area of ​​Dungarpur on Thursday and conducted a raid at the house of Maulana Salman. After which, Salman was taken to Chitari police station for questioning.

Salman is a resident of Hilon in Gujarat and teaches at a madrasa in a dargah located in Galiakot.

A six-member team of NIA officials interrogated Salman for about seven hours in the police station. No official confirmation has been received as to what was recovered in the raid. But, it is being told that NIA seized Salman's mobile phone from his house. The phone is now being examined and action will be taken accordingly, sources said.

Notably, NIA is conducting searches at 19 locations across five states in connection with Jaish-e-Mohammed related activities and dissemination of terrorist propaganda. Several suspected hideouts were raided in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.

