Kashmir Targeted Killings: NIA Raids Underway At Multiple Places In Valley

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple places in Kashmir on Tuesday morning as part of the investigation into a terror conspiracy case.

The raids are underway at multiple places in Srinagar, Sopore and Budgam, an official said. The raids are linked with the killing of two non-local workers from Punjab killed in Srinagar’s Shalla Kadal neighbourhood on February 7, 2024.

The slain duo Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih from Punjab were shot by militants affiliated with LeT's offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF). Subsequently, the agency filed a chargesheet in August 2024 against four terrorists, including a Pakistan-based handler of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to the chargesheet, Adil Manzoor Langoo, a terrorist belonging to the outfit, allegedly opened fire on the two workers killing Singh on the spot and critically injuring Masih, who succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Apart from Langoo, the NIA has named Ahran Rasool Dar alias Tota, Dawood and their Pakistan-based handler Jahangeer alias Peer Sahab in the chargesheet filed before a court in Jammu. It was learnt that raids were conducted at the residence of a business family in Srinagar hailing from Sopore besides at two places in Sopore.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details)