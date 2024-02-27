NIA Raids Five Villages in Bathinda, Searches House of AAP Leader

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 27 minutes ago

NIA Raids Five Villages in Bathinda, Searches Houses of AAP Leaders

The central agency carried out the raids in Pathrala, Doomwali, Baliwali, Kotra Korianwala and Rampura. Teams reached some houses at 3 am in the morning, while at some places the investigation was conducted at 6 am.

NIA Raids Five Villages in Bathinda, Searches Houses of AAP Leaders

Bathinda (Punjab): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) conducted dawn raids at five places in Bathinda- Pathrala, Doomwali, Baliwali, Kotra Korianwala and Rampura on Tuesday. Some houses were raided as early as 3 am while others around 6 am. One among the houses raided belongs to an AAP leader.

Sonu Sharma, resident of Pathrala village, was questioned about his alleged involvement in the farmers' movement and summoned him to Delhi on March 5. "I am a very small farmer and I don't even know what NIA is," he added.

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Dumwali and the block president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was raided by the agency as well. Singh claimed that nothing was recovered from his house.

Singh said that it could be a political raid after the NIA searched his house for about two long hours. "I was of the opinion that houses of imminent people are raided. However, for the first time, the NIA raided the houses of people like us. They simply asked if our sons were going to the farmers' protests. I replied saying yes. We being farmers will definitely attend the protests seeking basic demands," Singh added.

Manjeet Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur's Jhawa village, spent the previous seven to eight years renting a home in Ajitwal, Moga with his wife and their son and daughter. In addition to being a labourer, Manjeet Singh also holds a degree. He has been charged with treason in Amritsar after he allegedly yelled chants in support of Khalistan.

Sources claimed that he has received money from aides, which is why the NIA carried out a raid at his house. Following almost five hours of questioning, Manjeet Singh and his spouse were brought along by the team.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More:

  1. NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 5 LeT Operatives In Rajouri Terror Attack Case
  2. NIA Arrests 2 Bangladeshi Nationals From Karnataka In Human Trafficking Case
Last Updated :27 minutes ago

TAGGED:

PunjabNIAFarmer ProtestBathinda

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.