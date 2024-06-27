ETV Bharat / state

NIA Raids at Maoist-Linked Site, Targets Suspected Fund Manager, His Hubs In Jharkhand

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

Security operations intensify in West Singhbhum as NIA raids Jogeshwar Bhatta's premises linked to alleged CPI Maoist Naxalite funding. SP Ashutosh has confirmed the operation, focusing on financial investigations.

NIA Raids CPI Maoist Naxalite Linked Site, Targets Funding Hub
NIA raids underway in Manoharpur (ETV Bharat)

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids on the premises of a brick kiln owner, who is a suspected Maoist linkman and fund manager in Jharkhand. After the raid at the locations of Jogeshwar Bhatta, superintendent of police Ashutosh Shekhar gave details of the crackdown to curb activities associated with the militant group.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the NIA's probe primarily focuses on the funding mechanisms of the Naxalite faction. SP Ashutosh Shekhar stated that comprehensive information regarding the operation will only be available once the raid concludes. This development follows recent NIA actions in the area, where several Naxalites were apprehended in earlier operations.

Jogeshwar Bhatta, believed to be pivot of the investigation, was under scrutiny for sometime, indicating his probable murky dealings and potential financial links with Maoists by the NIA. As the operation unfolds, officials remain tight-lipped about specific findings or arrests made so far.

The intensified scrutiny in the district underscores ongoing efforts by security agencies to dismantle networks supporting Maoist activities in the region. Authorities continue to maintain a heightened state of alert as the investigation progresses.

TAGGED:

NAXAL FUNDING IN CHAIBASANIA RAIDS IN WEST SINGHBHUMNIA RAIDS IN JHARKHAND NAXALS

