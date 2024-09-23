NIA Raids ISIS Suspect's Hyderabad Apartment

Hyderabad (Telangana): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at a rented apartment of suspected ISIS operative Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, alias Rizwan, in Shankeshwar Bazar of Saidabad on Sunday.

According to the probe agency, Rizwan is a “wanted terrorist” and has been living in Hyderabad for four months. He was booked under several cases in both Delhi and Pune.

Originally from Daryaganj near Delhi, Rizwan was arrested by the Delhi Special Cell Police in August. He was allegedly on the run from a Pune case and had settled in Hyderabad under the guise of doing business. He rented an apartment in Shankeshwar Bazar for Rs. 5,500 per month, going out every morning and returning in the evenings, and rarely speaking to anyone in the area. Last month, Rizwan was arrested amid the nationwide high alert during Independence Day celebrations.

The NIA alleged Rizwan received help from his handler, namely Farhatullah Ghori, who is currently hiding in Pakistan, to carry out terror activities in Hyderabad during Dussehra in 2022. The plan was, however, foiled by the authorities.

Recently, Rizwan was arrested by Mumbai NIA in connection with the Pune ISIS module case. Last week, he was produced in a special court in Mumbai and taken into custody for further investigation, during which his connections to Saidabad were uncovered. Subsequently, NIA officials brought him to Hyderabad on Sunday to locate his apartment.

To recall, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs. 3 lakh for information leading to Rizwan's capture.