NIA Probe Unearths Khalistani Terrorist-Gangster Nexus For Arms Supply

New Delhi: Investigation launched by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into a terror conspiracy case has revealed that Khalistani terrorists connected with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has come to an understanding with gangsters and illegal arms supplier in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to supply arms and ammunitions to the Punjab-based Khalistani terrorists.

The understanding between the gangsters and Khalistani terrorists came to the fore following revelation that dreaded gangster Pavittar Batala’s henchman has been coordinating with the BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa’s Punjab operator for supply of arms and ammunitions.

“India’s border guarding agency has stepped up its efforts to seize arms and ammunition supplied from across the border to Punjab. The Khalistani terrorist groups have started procuring illegal arms from the arms supplier of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to carry out their criminal activities in Punjab,” an official aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Monday.

In the recent past, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down several drones and seized several consignments of arms and ammunition coming from Pakistan.

The NIA has recently filed a chargesheet against Jatinder Singh alias Joti, Jatinder, hailing from Gurdaspur district of Punjab, who was arrested from Mumbai on December 23, 2024.

Jatinder was a key aide of BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh and dreaded gangster Pavittar Batala.

NIA had found during investigation that Jatinder was involved in illegal procurement and supply of firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab-based gangsters.

“He (Jatinder) was facilitating the supply of weapons to ground operatives of Batala, a close associate of designated individual terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. Batala’s foreign-based associates were coordinating Jatinder’s operations in India. The weapons were being used by Batala’s operatives in Punjab to promote BKI’s criminal-terror activities,” the official said.

During NIA investigations it was found that Jatinder used to procure illegal weapons from a known arms supplier, Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai, in Madhya Pradesh.

“The accused were using virtual numbers and encrypted applications to avoid detection by law enforcing agencies,” the official said.

Baljeet had already been arrested and chargesheeted by the federal agency.