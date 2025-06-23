NIA Probe Unearths Khalistani Terrorist-Gangster Nexus For Arms Supply

New Delhi: Investigation launched by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into a terror conspiracy case has revealed that Khalistani terrorists connected with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has come to an understanding with gangsters and illegal arms supplier in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to supply arms and ammunitions to the Punjab-based Khalistani terrorists.
The understanding between the gangsters and Khalistani terrorists came to the fore following revelation that dreaded gangster Pavittar Batala’s henchman has been coordinating with the BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa’s Punjab operator for supply of arms and ammunitions.
“India’s border guarding agency has stepped up its efforts to seize arms and ammunition supplied from across the border to Punjab. The Khalistani terrorist groups have started procuring illegal arms from the arms supplier of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to carry out their criminal activities in Punjab,” an official aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Monday.
In the recent past, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down several drones and seized several consignments of arms and ammunition coming from Pakistan.
The NIA has recently filed a chargesheet against Jatinder Singh alias Joti, Jatinder, hailing from Gurdaspur district of Punjab, who was arrested from Mumbai on December 23, 2024.
Jatinder was a key aide of BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh and dreaded gangster Pavittar Batala.
NIA had found during investigation that Jatinder was involved in illegal procurement and supply of firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab-based gangsters.
“He (Jatinder) was facilitating the supply of weapons to ground operatives of Batala, a close associate of designated individual terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. Batala’s foreign-based associates were coordinating Jatinder’s operations in India. The weapons were being used by Batala’s operatives in Punjab to promote BKI’s criminal-terror activities,” the official said.
During NIA investigations it was found that Jatinder used to procure illegal weapons from a known arms supplier, Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai, in Madhya Pradesh.
“The accused were using virtual numbers and encrypted applications to avoid detection by law enforcing agencies,” the official said.
Baljeet had already been arrested and chargesheeted by the federal agency.
“Pursuing the investigation, the NIA has also identified a few illegal arms suppliers based in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, who are connected with Khalistani terrorist organisations,” the official stated.
Official data in possession of ETV Bharat stated that the BSF has seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the last eight months from along the India-Pakistan border.
In April 2024, a joint team of BSF and Punjab Police recovered 5 kilograms of RDX, four pistols, five hand grenades and 220 rounds of ammunition near the Indo-Pak international border.
Investigation revealed that the consignment delivered by a drone was confined in two packets which were lying in the fields of Sahowal village in the Border Out Post (BoP) Shahpur.
In May, another consignment of arms and ammunition were recovered from near Bharopal village in Punjab sector along the India-Pakistan border.
The recovery includes two hand grenades, three pistols with six magazines and 50 rounds of ammunition.
In last November, the BSF intercepted weapons being transported from Pakistan into India via Rajasthan. The contents included two pistols, two magazines, and seven live rounds.
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned security expert Brigadier BK Khanna (retd) also admitted that the investigation into the terror conspiracy case involving the understanding between gangsters and Khalistani terrorists assumes much more significance.
“The investigation, so far, has revealed the changing modus operandi of the terrorist outfits in procuring arms and ammunition. The security agencies in states should also take strong action against such gangsters-terrorists nexus,” said Brigadier Khanna.
The army veteran also hailed the BSF for its intensified patrolling along the India-Pakistan border.
“In fact, the close vigil of the BSF along the Indo-Pak border has posed a major challenge for the terrorist organisations across the border to pump their consignment, including arms, ammunition as well as psychotropic substances including drugs into India,’ said Brigadier Khanna.