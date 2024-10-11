ETV Bharat / state

NIA Nabs 2 From UP For Supplying Arms To Maoists In Bastar

The NIA arrested two persons in connection with supply of arms and ammunition to cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh.

By PTI

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested two persons in connection with supply of arms and ammunition to cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh, officials said. The arrest of Prayagraj-residents Sudhir Tripathi and Suraj Nishad takes the total number of those held in the case to six.

"Four accused were arrested earlier in January 2023 when the arms and ammunition were also seized by the local police which had originally registered the case under various sections of the Arms Act, the UA(P)A and IPC," the NIA said in a statement. Sudhir and Suraj were found to be allegedly involved in the supply of arms and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh to the CPI (Maoist) in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, it said.

"They were in regular touch with one another and had co-conspired to provide logistical support to the banned terrorist outfit, as per NIA investigations, which are continuing," the statement said.

