NIA Invokes UAPA Against Father-Son Maoist Duo In Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Murder Case

Raipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two Maoist operatives in the 2023 murder case of BJP leader Ratan Dubey, in which it has invoked charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before the special NIA court at Jagdalpur in the state on Thursday, an official here said on Friday. Shivanand Nag and his father Narayan Prasad Nag have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA in the second supplementary chargesheet, a statement by the agency said.

Sources said the duo has been arrested, but did not provide details about the arrest. The duo was found to have been actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to Dubey's brutal killing.

As per the NIA investigation, the Nags were active operatives of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) and had a past political, business and personal rivalry with Dubey, it said.

Dubey (then BJP's Narayanpur district unit vice president in Bastar region) was hacked to death with hand axes during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village in Jharaghati area of Narayanpur in November 2023, it said.