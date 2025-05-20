NIA Interrogates 2 In Blast Conspiracy Case In Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into suspected blast conspiracy involving Siraj Ur Rehman (29) of Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer (28) of Hyderabad.
A team of NIA officials arrived in Vizianagaram on Monday and visited the Two Town Police Station. They coordinated with Additional SP Soumyalatha, DSP Srinivasa Rao and CI Srinivasa Rao and interrogated the accused, who are in police custody.
Both the accused have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following their remand by a Vizianagaram court for 14 days, the accused were sent to Visakhapatnam Central Jail on Monday. Meanwhile, police have filed a petition seeking their custody for further interrogation, with the court currently examining technical aspects of the case.
According to police sources, Siraj, originally from Vizianagaram, connected with Sameer and four other individuals from Karnataka and Maharashtra through social media. Believing that a section of the society was being wronged, they decided to act to "seek justice". The group travelled to major cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, building contacts and alliances. They created a private group on the encrypted messaging App Signal, where they communicated covertly for over a year to plan their activities.
Following their arrest, police seized their mobile phones and efforts are on to unravel the network, identify members, their locations and links. The accused’s bank accounts are also under scrutiny to track financial support.
Siraj’s father is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the police department and had hoped his son would join the force. Siraj, an engineering graduate, briefly worked in Kothavalasa mandal before moving to Hyderabad to train as an SI from 2018 to 2022, but was unsuccessful in selection exams despite multiple attempts.
Siraj and Sameer came into contact with Farhan Moinuddin from Warangal and Badar from Uttar Pradesh, with whom they discussed concepts like 'Khilafat' and 'Jihad'. They reportedly aimed to establish a nationwide group named Al-Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen (AHIM).
As part of their plans, Siraj travelled to Mumbai in November 2024, meeting around 10 people. In January 2025, he attempted to meet contacts in Delhi but found them unavailable. He then visited Mandoli, meeting an individual named Salman Khan, before returning to Hyderabad.
Communications on Signal App revealed ongoing contact with Abu Musab from Bihar, reportedly based in Saudi Arabia. The group planned to manufacture low-cost bombs using chemical materials to target crowded places.
Police have seized a tablet, aluminum powder, potassium nitrate, sulfur powder and PVC gum during the arrest.