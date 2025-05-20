ETV Bharat / state

NIA Interrogates 2 In Blast Conspiracy Case In Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into suspected blast conspiracy involving Siraj Ur Rehman (29) of Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer (28) of Hyderabad.

A team of NIA officials arrived in Vizianagaram on Monday and visited the Two Town Police Station. They coordinated with Additional SP Soumyalatha, DSP Srinivasa Rao and CI Srinivasa Rao and interrogated the accused, who are in police custody.

Both the accused have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following their remand by a Vizianagaram court for 14 days, the accused were sent to Visakhapatnam Central Jail on Monday. Meanwhile, police have filed a petition seeking their custody for further interrogation, with the court currently examining technical aspects of the case.

According to police sources, Siraj, originally from Vizianagaram, connected with Sameer and four other individuals from Karnataka and Maharashtra through social media. Believing that a section of the society was being wronged, they decided to act to "seek justice". The group travelled to major cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, building contacts and alliances. They created a private group on the encrypted messaging App Signal, where they communicated covertly for over a year to plan their activities.

Following their arrest, police seized their mobile phones and efforts are on to unravel the network, identify members, their locations and links. The accused’s bank accounts are also under scrutiny to track financial support.