NIA Files Chargesheets Against Four Accused In 2023 ULFA-I Attack On Assam Army Stations

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted four accused in connection with the December 2023 ULFA-I attack on a military station in Assam. According to NIA, two motorcycle-borne cadres of the proscribed militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), had lobbed grenades at the military station in Lichubari in Jorhat district on December 14 last year, as part of a bigger conspiracy to target army establishments across the northeastern state.
It took place less than a month after a similar attack at an Army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam. Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I had, on December 15 (2023), issued a press release claiming responsibility for the attacks.
The entire conspiracy, encompassing both the attacks, had been masterminded from across the international border in Myanmar by ULFA-I self-styled captain, identified as Abhijeet Gogoi alias Kanak Gogoi alias Rumel Asom alias Aicheng Asom alias Aishang Asom, along with ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom, the NIA said.