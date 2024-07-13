NIA Files Chargesheet In ISIS Terror Module Case, Claims 50 Youths Were Trained Through WhatsApp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against a man from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in connection with an ISIS module case. The agency has stated that the accused was engaged in recruiting youths to carry out terror attacks across India.
Accused Mohammad Joeb Khan, resident of Harsul area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was arrested on February 15. A chargesheet was filed against him in the NIA court in Mumbai on July 12. Khan has been accused of expanding ISIS network in the district through a WhatsApp group and imparting training to around 50 youths to make explosives.
NIA further claimed that Khan was planning to escape to Afghanistan or Turkey after executing a bomb blast in the country. Khan, an IT engineer had joined the ISIS and was working through sleeper cells.
It has come to light that terror activities have been gaining ground in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the past few years. Many youths were allegedly being engaged to promote anti-national activities through the ISIS.
Khan, who had roped in 50 youths from different areas of the district had created a WhatsApp group through which, he was providing training to make explosives and to carry out terror attacks on installations in India. Khan was arrested after conducting raids in around nine places across the district. It has also been reported that one of Khan's brothers is based in Libya, NIA source said.
The chargesheet has named Khan as the key conspirator and charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
