NIA Detains Four JeM Operatives From Assam

Four suspected JeM operatives were detained by NIA from Tukra and Borpahar areas of Assam's Goalpara district and are presently being interrogated.

NIA Team Detains Four JeM Operatives From Assam
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
Published : 2 hours ago

Goalpara: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of raids in Assam and detained four operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from western Assam's Goalpara district.

A senior official of the Assam Police said on condition of anonymity that all the four operatives are being grilled at Goalpara police reserve.

The NIA team has been carrying out the raids since Wednesday night, the official said adding that the four were detained for questioning from Tukra and Borpahar areas of the district. The four have been identified as Joynal Abedin, Abu Taleb, Shahnurul Islam and Shahanur Alom.

It has been learnt that Shahanur Alom was a cloth merchant while Shahnurul Islam ran a madrassa and a computer store. Abedin and Taleb were teachers at Shahnurul Islam's madrassa.

Police said that the NIA team has received vital information about the JeM activities in Assam from the detainees.

It may be mentioned here that JeM has been carrying out anti-India activities from different parts of the country for a long time. Prior to this, the NIA team arrested two other JeM operatives from Goalpara and Hojai districts around two months back.

Police sources said that the NIA team is likely to conduct more such raids in and around the district.

