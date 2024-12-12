ETV Bharat / state

NIA Detains Four JeM Operatives From Assam

Goalpara: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of raids in Assam and detained four operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from western Assam's Goalpara district.

A senior official of the Assam Police said on condition of anonymity that all the four operatives are being grilled at Goalpara police reserve.

The NIA team has been carrying out the raids since Wednesday night, the official said adding that the four were detained for questioning from Tukra and Borpahar areas of the district. The four have been identified as Joynal Abedin, Abu Taleb, Shahnurul Islam and Shahanur Alom.

It has been learnt that Shahanur Alom was a cloth merchant while Shahnurul Islam ran a madrassa and a computer store. Abedin and Taleb were teachers at Shahnurul Islam's madrassa.