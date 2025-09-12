ETV Bharat / state

NIA Court Notifies Proclamation Asking Pakistani Official Siddiqui To Appear In Terror Case

Chennai: A special NIA court here has issued a proclamation asking Amir Zubair Siddiqui, a Pakistani intelligence official who was working years ago in the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo as a visa counsellor to appear before it on October 15 to answer charges in a terror-conspiracy case.

Siddiqui is an absconder in the UAPA case of conspiracy to strike terror by bombing American consulate in Chennai and the Israel Consulate in Bengaluru. He was a "visa counsellor" at the Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka (at the relevant time related to this case), according to the NIA court's notification dated 2 September 2025, published on Thursday.

According to the proclamation, he faces charges under the IPC and UAPA for offences including criminal conspiracy, waging war against India and using as genuine a forged or counterfeit currency. He is evading arrest and has gone underground. The NIA court at Poonamalle here tasked the Pakistani diplomat to appear before it on October 15, 2025 at 10.30 AM.

The original case in this regard was registered on April 28, 2014 by Q Branch CID, Chennai of Tamil Nadu Police. It was following the arrest of a Sri Lankan national Mohammed Sakir Hussain (Accused–1) in Chennai who had arrived in India as per the instructions from accused Amir Zubair Siddique (Accused–2) to conduct subversive activities in India.

High quality fake Indian counterfeit notes of the face value of Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from accused Mohammad Saleem (Accused-5) on May 1, 2014. The case was taken over by NIA on June 21, 2014 and a charge sheet was filed against accused Muhammed Sakir Hussaien (A-1), Mohammad Saleem (A-5) and Sivabalan (A-6) on October 23, 2014.