NIA Court Issues Proclamation Against J&K Resident In Terror Related Investigation

Jammu: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court of Jammu on Wednesday issued a proclamation against a resident of Anantnag district in a terror related investigation case registered in police station Kulgam in the year 2022.

An order issued to this effect by the Jammu NIA court reads, "Whereas, in the Challan in case RC-01/2022/NIA/JMU dated 08-04-2022 arising out of FIR number 32/2022, offences under section 13, 16, 18, 20 unlawful activities prevention Act, 302 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act of police station Kulgam, the accused Zafar Hussain Bhat @Khursheed Alam, son of Sonaullah Bhat, R/O village Liver, Srigufwara, Anantnag has been arrayed as one of the accused and general warrant of arrest issued by this court has been returned with the report that the said accused has absconded or is concealing himself to avoid the service of the said warrant."

"Proclamation is hereby made that the accused is required to appear before this court within the period of 30 days failing which proceedings under section 83 Cr. PC shall be launched against him," the proclamation reads.

The NIA court has directed SSP NIA Jammu to publish this proclamation in the newspaper circulated in the area and affix it on the house of the accused and in his village as well.