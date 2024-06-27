NIA Court In Mizoram Sentences Two Bangladeshis In Terror Conspiracy Case

Aizawl(Mizoram): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday secured the conviction and sentencing of two members of the banned Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansal-al-Islam for conspiracy to unleash terror attacks in India, sources said.

NIA sources said the accused have been identified as Mahmud Hassan alias Shariful Hassan, and Mohamad Sayad Hussain alias Shihab Hossain.

The NIA special court in Aizawl sentenced both to five years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 or one month in default, after finding them guilty under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The duo illegally entered India and stayed at various places on fake identity documents, such as Aadhaar cards etc. They were charge-sheeted on January 23, 2020, following an investigation by the NIA, which took over the case in September 2019. The NIA probe revealed that the duo aided and abetted a conspiracy hatched by Ansar-al-Islam, which claims to be the Bangladesh wing of Al-Qaeda, for the commission of terrorist acts in India.