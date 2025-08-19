ETV Bharat / state

NIA Court Frames Charges Against Ex-Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Qayoom In Babar Qadri Murder Case

The charges were framed under sections 16, 18 and 38 of UAPA in connection with the September, 2020 murder case.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 19, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST

Updated : August 19, 2025 at 1:53 PM IST

Jammu: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Sunday framed charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against former president of the Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom in connection with the 2020 murder of his fellow lawyer, Babar Qadri.

According to a NIA spokesperson, the charges were framed by a special court designated under the National Investigation Act under sections 16, 18 and 38 of UAPA. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) had filed a chargesheet in the high-profile murder case.

Advocate Qadri was shot dead on September 24, 2020 at his residence in Zahidpura Hawal area of capital Srinagar by masked assailants disguised as clients. Qadri was a prominent voice in TV debates and was a founder member of the Kashmir Lawyers Club. He was considered a staunch critic of Mian Abdul Qayyum whom he accused of using the Kashmir Bar Association for a separatist agenda.

The investigation of the murder, which occurred over a year after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, was handed over to the SIA in July 2023 to eliminate the possibility of pressure and interference. Qayoom was arrested on June 25, 2024 and is accused of plotting to kill Qadri through the TRF, a sub-group of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In February 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court dismissed the habeas corpus and arrest petitions filed by Mian Abdul Qayyum. During the indictment in the special court, Qayoom was represented by senior lawyers R.A. Jan, Z.A. Qureshi and advocate Zulqarnain Sheikh, while the prosecution was represented by the special public prosecutors and the SIA prosecution officer.

