NIA Court Convicts 28 People In 2018 ABVP Worker Chandan Gupta Murder Case

Lucknow: An NIA court in Lucknow on Thurday convicted 28 people in the ABVP activist Chandan Gupta murder case that occurred six years ago. The punishment will be pronounced on Friday.

Chandan was killed in violence that broke out during the Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj on January 26, 2018. Salim, Wasim and Naseem were named as the main accused in this case.

Notably, Chandan was participating in the Tiranga Yatra along with ABVP and Hindu Yuva Vahini workers on Republic Day. The yatra, had not got permission from the police. When it started passing through the Muslim-dominated Baddunagar area of ​​the district, protests broke out following arguments between both the sides. Soon clashes ensued and incidents of stone-pelting were recorded. Chandan was fatally shot and taken to the hospital in a severely injured condition but doctors declared him brought dead.