NIA Court Awards Eight-Years Rigorous Imprisonment To Two Men In 2019 ISIS Case

Kochi: A NIA court here on Monday awarded eight years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to two Coimbatore residents guilty of recruiting and propagating the ideology of the global terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Special Court for Trial of NIA Cases here convicted Muhammad Azharudeen (27) of Anbu Nagar, Ukkadam, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, and Shiek Hidayathulla alias Firoz Khan (35) of South Ukkadam.

They were found guilty of offences punishable under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 120B (conspiracy), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) section 38 (membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation) and convicted them accordingly.

The court ordered to undergo eight years imprisonment each in all these offences. However, the sentence will run concurrently, court-ordered.

The case was registered in 2019 after receiving information that Azharudeen and his associates were propagating the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS, with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth for carrying out terrorist attacks in South India, particularly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.