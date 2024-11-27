ETV Bharat / state

NIA Conducts Raid At Neeraj Bawana Gang Member’s House in Haryana; Several Documents, Electronic Items Seized

The raid lasted for over five hours and was done by a team comprising about 12 officers, including two women personnel.

NIA Conducts Raid At Neeraj Bawana Gang Member's House in Haryana; Several Documents, Electronic Items Seized
NIA Raid In Jind (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 51 minutes ago

Jind: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided the house of Dinesh, alias Tapa, an alleged member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, at Rambir Colony in Haryana’s Jind, police said.

The raid lasted for over five hours and was done by a team comprising about 12 officers, including two women personnel. They seized several documents and some electronic items from the house.

“The items seized from Dinesh’s house included a phone from his mother, some land records, a registry, and a copy of bank accounts from the house,” an official said.

Dinesh, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, has been serving a sentence of about 10 years in several serious cases, including murder and violation of the Arms Act.

In 2019, the alleged gangster was released on parole, during which he absconded. After years of manhunt, Dinesh was caught by the police last year. His family, including his mother, Bala Devi, and brothers, claimed to have no connection with him.

Confirming the raid, the city police in charge, Manish, said, “The NIA team asked the local police station for help in the morning. We sent a team with them immediately.”

“There is no information about what action NIA has taken and why,” he added.

