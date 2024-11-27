ETV Bharat / state

NIA Conducts Raid At Neeraj Bawana Gang Member’s House in Haryana; Several Documents, Electronic Items Seized

Jind: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided the house of Dinesh, alias Tapa, an alleged member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, at Rambir Colony in Haryana’s Jind, police said.

The raid lasted for over five hours and was done by a team comprising about 12 officers, including two women personnel. They seized several documents and some electronic items from the house.

“The items seized from Dinesh’s house included a phone from his mother, some land records, a registry, and a copy of bank accounts from the house,” an official said.

Dinesh, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, has been serving a sentence of about 10 years in several serious cases, including murder and violation of the Arms Act.