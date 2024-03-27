NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Chennai for Bengaluru Rameswaram Cafe Blast Suspects

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with local police is conducting raids in Chennai after receiving a tip-off that two suspects of the March 1 Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru have been hiding in the city.

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several places in Chennai as part of its investigation into the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast.

The government anti-terror agency conducted the operations following intelligence input that two suspects of the blast, that took place on March 1, were hiding in Chennai. The local police and the NIA team are working together to conduct the raids on suspected people's residences.

Raids are being carried out in Karnataka as well. In Tamil Nadu, raids are being carried out at five places, including three locations in Chennai and two in the Ramanathapuram district.

Despite having identified the primary suspect, the central anti-terror investigation agency has not yet been able to locate him. The accused—disguised in a mask and cap—placed a low-intensity bomb in a backpack that detonated, injuring at least ten people in the March 1 blast.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the primary suspect in the case, was identified on March 23 by the NIA sources. He was a resident of Thirthahalli town in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

NIA officials are specifically raiding houses in Motaikaran, Mannadi, Vinayakar Koil, Muthialpet, along with multiple hostels in Tiruvallikkeni where the suspects resided in. Sources said that over 15 officers from the probe agency arrived in Chennai from Bengaluru to conduct these raids.

The government anti-terror investigation agency had publicised CCTV images and footage of the suspect along with an announcement of a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information that led to the bomber's arrest.

