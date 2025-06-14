ETV Bharat / state

NIA Chargesheets ULFA (I) Chief Paresh Baruah, 2 Others For IED Blast Conspiracy In Assam

NIA chargesheeted against Baruah, Abhijit Gogo and Jahnu Boruah under various sections of the BNS, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

NIA Chargesheets ULFA (I) Chief Paresh Baruah, 2 Others For IED Blast Conspiracy In Assam
FiIe Image of NIA headquarters (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 14, 2025 at 10:45 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three persons including Myanmar-based banned outfit ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah for being part of a conspiracy to carry out multiple IED blasts in Assam on Independence Day last year, officials said on Saturday.

Baruah, also known as Paresh Asom, Kamruj Zaman Khan, Nur-uz-Zaman, Zaman Bhai, Pradip, Paban Baruah is the chairman and self styled Commander-in-Chief of the proscribed terrorist group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), they said.

Baruah, along with Abhijit Gogoi alias Abhijeet Gogoi and Jahnu Boruah alias Arnob Asom alias Huntu, has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act in a court in Guwahati on Friday, the NIA said in a statement.

The three were found to be linked to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the outfit at Dispur Last Gate in Guwahati as part of a broader ULFA (I) conspiracy to trigger multiple blasts across Assam to disrupt Independence Day celebrations in 2023, the agency said.

The NIA, which took over the probe in September 2024, found that the IEDs were planted with the intent to cause death or injury, destroy property, and threaten the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India and to spread terror among the people.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three persons including Myanmar-based banned outfit ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah for being part of a conspiracy to carry out multiple IED blasts in Assam on Independence Day last year, officials said on Saturday.

Baruah, also known as Paresh Asom, Kamruj Zaman Khan, Nur-uz-Zaman, Zaman Bhai, Pradip, Paban Baruah is the chairman and self styled Commander-in-Chief of the proscribed terrorist group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), they said.

Baruah, along with Abhijit Gogoi alias Abhijeet Gogoi and Jahnu Boruah alias Arnob Asom alias Huntu, has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act in a court in Guwahati on Friday, the NIA said in a statement.

The three were found to be linked to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the outfit at Dispur Last Gate in Guwahati as part of a broader ULFA (I) conspiracy to trigger multiple blasts across Assam to disrupt Independence Day celebrations in 2023, the agency said.

The NIA, which took over the probe in September 2024, found that the IEDs were planted with the intent to cause death or injury, destroy property, and threaten the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India and to spread terror among the people.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCYIED BLASTSNIA CHARGESHEETEDIED BLASTS IN ASSAM

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.