NIA Chargesheets 3 Cadres Of Naxal Outfit's Military Wing For Attacking Govt Office In Kerala

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three Maoist cadres in connection with an armed attack at a government office in Kerala's Wayanad in 2023, officials said on Saturday.

The anti-terror agency filed the chargesheet against C P Moideen, Manoj P M and P K Soman before the NIA court in Ernakulam on Friday.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Kerala Forest Act, 1961, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said in a statement.

It said that five Maoist cadres, armed with deadly weapons, trespassed into the Kerala Forest Department Corporation (KFDC) office on September 28, 2023, restrained the manager and damaged public property as well as equipment. They also raised pro-Maoist slogans and pasted posters in the office.