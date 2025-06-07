NIA Chargesheets Maoist Cadre For Targeted Killing Of Army Soldier In Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a Maoist cadre for his involvement in the targeted killing of an Army personnel in Chhattisgarh last year, officials said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Ashu Korsa of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Jagdalpur on Friday, they said.

NIA investigations in the case revealed that the accused was involved in the criminal conspiracy of the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, to kill Motiram Achala, according to an official statement. "The victim was shot dead by an armed cadre of the CPI (Maoist) during a visit to the Useli village fair in Amabeda area of Kanker district with his family members on 25 February last year," said the statement issued by the NIA.

The NIA had taken over the case, registered by the local police, on February 29, 2024. It found that Korsa was an active armed cadre of the Kuyemari Area Committee of the North Bastar Division operating under the CPI (Maoist), the statement said. "He, along with another senior Maoist leader, identified Motiram Achala and killed him," it added.

Korsa was arrested by the NIA in December last year in connection with the conspiracy, which was aimed at striking terror in the minds of the people of that area, the statement said.