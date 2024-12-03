NIA Chargesheets Man From Bihar For Being Part Of CPI(Maoist) Outfit

Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a man from Bihar for being part of the banned CPI(Maoist) outfit and propagating anti-national ideology, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Binod Shankar alias Vinod Shankar Singh, a resident of Bihar's Kaimur district, is the sixth accused to be charge-sheeted before the NIA special court here on Monday, it said. As per NIA investigations, Shankar was an active member of the CPI(Maoist) and was involved in propagating the banned terrorist organisation's anti-national ideology.

In collaboration with other charge-sheeted accused, he was working to radicalise gullible youth, the statement issued by the NIA said. Singh was also working as a "courier" (delivering messages, documents etc.) for the cadre of the CPI(Maoist), it said. The accused has several previous criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in different parts of Aurangabad district, the probe agency said.

The NIA had earlier charge-sheeted five people in the case, registered on September 26, 2023, in connection with attempts of the proscribed terrorist organisation to revive Naxalism in the Magadh zone of Bihar, it added.